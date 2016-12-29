YOUNGSTOWN

Severe weather has affected Allegiant Air flights, canceling departures from both the Orlando Sanford International Airport and Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. The airline says regularly scheduled flights are scheduled to resume Friday.

Allegiant Media Relations sent this statement to 21-WFMJ TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner:

Twelve flights in and out of Sanford were canceled (Tuesday), including flights 606 (SFB-YNG) and 607 (YNG-SFB).



These were related to the impacts of weather in the area on Tuesday night.



An unanticipated change in the weather on Tuesday night at approximately 9PM eastern time bringing low visibility caused 10 flights bound for Sanford to be diverted to other airports.

Twelve flights in and out of Sanford have been canceled today (Wednesday) as we work to return to normal operation in the area – moving aircraft and crews which were out of position as a result of last night's weathe

Passengers scheduled for travel on the affected flights will receive an automatic refund for the unflown segment of their itinerary.



We sincerely apologize to our customers for the disruption to their plans, but the weather situation was unexpected and its impact on our operations in the area severe.

Media Relations also says the next regularly scheduled flights to and from Sanford and Youngstown are Friday.