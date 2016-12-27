YOUNGSTOWN — A Cambridge Avenue woman is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said she threatened to kill a police officer Monday and shouted racial slurs at corrections officers and other police.

Officers were called about 6:45 p.m. to a home on Cambridge Avenue for a report of a fight and when they arrived they found Tyla Jones, 22, in the driveway arguing with another woman. Reports said Jones smelled of alcohol and when police tried to calm her down by placing her in a cruiser until they could figure out what was going on, she ran past an officer and swore at the other person.

Police got her into a cruiser but she continued struggling and was placed into custody after she was arrested for assaulting the other woman.

Reports said she kicked and spit on a divider in the back of a cruiser, and had to be placed in a separate cell at the jail because she was so disruptive. She faces charges of assault, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.