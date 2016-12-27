JOBS
Woman arraigned on stolen-gun charge



Published: Tue, December 27, 2016 @ 2:06 p.m.

CAMPBELL — A woman was arraigned today in Campbell Municipal Court after police charged her in connection with a stolen gun.

Campbell police stopped Shasta Zambraba, 46, of Youngstown Thursday night near Wilson and Hazeltine Avenues for an unlit headlight. A police report states officers searched the car after Zambraba turned over a cigar which police said contained suspected marijuana.

Officers reported finding a gun that had been listed as stolen through the Youngstown Police Department.

Zambraba will appear Friday for a pretrial hearing. A judge set her bond Tuesday at $6,000. Zambraba faces charges of receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper headlights.

