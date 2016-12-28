YOUNGSTOWN

Christmas tree recycling will occur throughout Mahoning County through Jan. 31, the county recycling division has announced.

Participants are asked to remove decorations from the trees, which will be submerged as fish habitat in local lakes.

Trees will be collected at curbside in Struthers.

In other communities, trees will be collected at the following locations: Community Corrections Association, 1771 Market St., Youngstown; Roosevelt Park in Campbell; Austintown Township Park; the Messerly Road fire station in Canfield; the Poland Township Road Department, 7508 Clingan Road; the Lowellville Street Department, 3 W. McGaffney St.; the Goshen Township maintenance garage, 12649 Seacrist Road; the Green Township Cemetery, state Route 165 and Beaver Creek Road; the Ellsworth and Craig Beach fire stations; the Berlin, Jackson and Smith township halls; and the New Middletown and Springfield Township recycling center, 10720 Struthers Road.

Gift wrapping paper and greeting cards may be recycled in regular curbside collection bins and at all recycling drop-off centers.

The cards and wrapping paper should be placed in paper bags, not plastic bags. Foil (mylar) wrap is not accepted.