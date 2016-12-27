BOARDMAN — A man was arrested after allegedly striking his daughter with a liquor bottle Monday, according to a report.

Kevin Moore, 51, of Youngstown, told officers his 28-year-old daughter was being disrespectful as a justification for the alleged assault. The two were arguing over food, according to the report.

Moore was charged with domestic violence and felonious assault. He is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here today.