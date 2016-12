BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

ANTONAS, ANTHONY JOHN 9/25/1980 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

CARTER, BRANDON L 2/6/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

CLARK, BRAYASHA ARION TAYQUAN 7/1/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault

COMSTOCK, DAVID 4/5/1991 POLAND TWP. POLICE Telecommunications Harassment

JOHNSON, RAYMOND DREW JR 3/13/1995 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Vehicular Homicide; Vehicular Homicide; Vehicular Manslaughter

JOINER, JEREMY C 8/18/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault

JONES, TYLA SHANEESE 1/21/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault

MILLER, EDWARD A JR 3/27/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Escape

MOORE, KEVIN MAURICE 8/25/1965 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault

PICHETTE, JOHN DAVID 9/21/1968 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

SAUNDERS, ROBERT DEON 5/8/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

DAVIS-MYERS, TINA 12/16/1963 12/24/2016 TIME SERVED

GOULD, JULIE DANIELLE 10/9/1983 10/24/2016 TIME SERVED

HALL, MARQUISE LAJOHN 12/3/1990 7/1/2016 TIME SERVED