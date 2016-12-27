LOS ANGELES (AP) — Garry Shandling’s cause of death has been attributed to a blood clot in his heart.

A report by Los Angeles’ coroner’s officials released Tuesday states the fatal clot that killed Shandling in March occurred after the comedian developed blood clots in his legs.

Coroner’s officials had delayed issuing their determination of what killed the 66-year-old until after a review of his medical records and toxicology tests were completed.

Shandling created his comic masterpiece “The Larry Sanders Show” for HBO, which starred him as an egomaniacal late-night TV host with an angst-ridden show-biz life behind the scenes.

His publicist said after Shandling’s death that doctors believed he suffered a sudden heart attack in his Los Angeles home.

After “Larry Sanders” ended in 1998, Shandling’s few public appearances included hosting the Emmys Awards in 2000 and 2004.