YOUNGSTOWN — The Covelli Centre will be open Jan. 7 for a free “watch party” as the Youngstown State University football team plays for the national championship.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and kick-off is at noon.

The YSU Penguins will play James Madison University in Frisco, Texas, in the title game.

Tickets are free and can be picked up at the Covelli box office beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets will also be available at the door the day of the game. Parking will be free.

The event will include big screens inside the arena, plus indoor tailgate games and DJ Brandon. The arena bars and concession stands will be open.

There will be no tailgating parties in the parking lot, outside food, beverages and coolers are prohibited.