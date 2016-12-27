JOBS
Christmas argument leads to domestic violence charges



Published: Tue, December 27, 2016 @ 11:34 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — An Atkinson Avenue man is expected to be arraigned later today on his second domestic violence charge of the year and third overall after he was arrested at his home Christmas Day.

Reports said Adam McLane, 26, was arrested about 4:45 p.m. Sunday after police were called for an argument between him and a woman. Reports said the woman was kicked in the eye and in the side of the head after the two argued about where they were going to go for Christmas.

McLane was also arrested for domestic violence in April of this year and has a warrant in that case, reports said. He had a previous domestic violence conviction in 2013.

