Campbell council mulls 2017 appropriations



Published: Tue, December 27, 2016 @ 9:24 p.m.

CAMPBELL

City council reviewed a proposed 2017 budget during a special meeting Tuesday night.

Council is looking to appropriate about $9.8 million total for next year, including roughly $3 million for the general fund. Within the general fund is a proposed $1.4 million budget for the police department.

By comparison, city council appropriated approximately $10 million total for 2016, including close to $3.2 million for the general fund.

The city is expected to spend $9,395,334 by the end of this year.

Last week, council gave a first of three readings to a series of 2017 appropriations.

Before it votes on final approval, council is considering revisions, including a staffing change in the finance department.

Several city council members expressed interest in promoting a clerk to assistant finance director, due to the finance director’s heavy work load.

Read MORE in Wednesday's VINDICATOR.

