JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Authorities: Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee



Published: Tue, December 27, 2016 @ 12:06 p.m.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane with three people aboard has been reported missing in mountainous eastern Tennessee.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen says authorities are seeking a Cessna 182 aircraft and searchers are focusing about 15 miles south-southeast of the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport.

She said three people were aboard the aircraft that originated from a Jacksonville, Florida-area airport and was reported missing Monday evening. She had no immediate information on the plane’s whereabouts or what happened.

The FAA says a concerned family member contacted the agency when the flight didn’t arrive at Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport as expected. The FAA issued an alert advising local authorities, which triggers a search.

Local media organizations said the plane was reported missing about 7:35 p.m. Monday around the airport in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park foothills.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes