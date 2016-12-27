BOARDMAN

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a pedestrian versus vehicle injury crash that occurred at 6 p.m. Monday on Indianola Road east of state Route 7.

A 1999 Saturn driven by Stacy Cogley, 46, of Youngstown was entering Indianola from a private drive to go east. A male juvenile was walking north across Indianola Road and was struck by the Saturn, the patrol said in a news release.

The driver of the Saturn was not injured and the juvenile was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Boardman Police Department assisted with traffic control around the crash scene.