JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Pedestrian/vehicle crash in Boardman Township



Published: Mon, December 26, 2016 @ 7:25 p.m.

BOARDMAN

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a pedestrian versus vehicle injury crash that occurred at 6 p.m. Monday on Indianola Road east of state Route 7.

A 1999 Saturn driven by Stacy Cogley, 46, of Youngstown was entering Indianola from a private drive to go east. A male juvenile was walking north across Indianola Road and was struck by the Saturn, the patrol said in a news release.

The driver of the Saturn was not injured and the juvenile was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Boardman Police Department assisted with traffic control around the crash scene.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes