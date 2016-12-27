YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police arrested Roy J. Taylor, 23, of Youngstown, on charges of arson and domestic violence on Christmas Day.

Police were called to an East Boston Avenue home just before midnight for a man starting a fire. When police and the fire department arrived, they found a large pile of clothing on fire in the middle of the driveway.

Taylor yelled to police: “Take me to jail, yeah I set her clothes on fire,” according to a police report.

A female outside of the house in a minivan told police she lived with Taylor and is the mother of his two children. The two were arguing because Taylor was supposedly upset that the female and their children opened up Christmas presents without him, according to a police report.

