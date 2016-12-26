JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Legal Aid offers free community workshops



Published: Sun, December 25, 2016 @ 5:05 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Community Legal Aid is offering free workshops this winter in Trumbull County to anyone who may need legal assistance.

All programs are taught by attorneys and are free and open to the public.

For all workshops, prior registration is strongly suggested in order to ensure space in the session. The calendar for these events can be found at www.communitylegalaid.org/events. Check back to the website throughout the winter season, as more workshops may be added.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes