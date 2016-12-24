JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YARS plane ugrade moves step closer to becoming reality



Published: Fri, December 23, 2016 @ 7:06 p.m.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown announced today President Barack Obama signed into law the FY 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes their legislation to prioritize C-130 upgrades for special mission units like the 910 Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

Specifically, the amendment will require the Air Force to report on how it will prioritize upgrades from C-130H aircraft to new C-130J models, which YARS, located in Vienna, needs for its special aerial spray mission.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes