WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown announced today President Barack Obama signed into law the FY 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes their legislation to prioritize C-130 upgrades for special mission units like the 910 Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

Specifically, the amendment will require the Air Force to report on how it will prioritize upgrades from C-130H aircraft to new C-130J models, which YARS, located in Vienna, needs for its special aerial spray mission.

