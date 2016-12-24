LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher was in stable condition tonight after suffering a medical emergency, her brother said.

Fisher was "out of emergency" and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital, Todd Fisher told The Associated Press.

He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened to his sister.

Carrie Fisher, 60, experienced medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately after the plane landed in Los Angeles, according to reports citing unnamed sources.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

Fisher's publicists and representatives for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, did not immediately return calls from the AP.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care to a patient at Los Angeles International Airport today and transported the person to a nearby hospital. He did not identify the patient as Fisher.

Fisher is considered a member of Hollywood royalty — her parents are Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher.