YOUNGSTOWN — Three men who face charges after two separate search warrants were served within a week investigating cockfighting made court appearances today.

Rogelio Rojas Sr., 48, of Forest View Drive, pleaded not guilty through an interpreter to a charge of having farm animals within city limits, a misdemeanor.

Also through the interpreter, Rojas Sr. told Judge Elizabeth Kobly he thought having roosters in the city was legal and that city officials gave him the go ahead after visiting his property several times.

Rojas Sr. was cited after police and humane agents served a search warrant at his home Wednesday afternoon. Found at the home were 30 roosters and devices used to train them to fight. Police, however, found no evidence those roosters had been or were currently being used to fight.

