BOARDMAN — Police are investigating a theft at the UPS store at 143 Boardman-Canfield Road, the second theft reported at the store this week, both involving Christmas gifts.

A woman told police she mailed a package containing $920 in cash and various other gifts to family Dec. 12. By monitoring the tracking number, she determined the package never left the facility.

The woman followed up on Dec. 20, and the store manager told the woman UPS security would open an investigation. She will pursue charges, according to the report.

A family decided it would not pursue criminal charges against a former UPS employee for taking $650 from Christmas cards an elderly woman was sending money to her grandchildren. That report was made with police Tuesday.