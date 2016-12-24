JOBS
Police: Cleveland officer’s 2-year-old son fatally shot with dad’s gun



Published: Fri, December 23, 2016 @ 2:05 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a Cleveland police officer’s 2-year-old son has died after apparently shooting himself with his father’s police service weapon.

A Cleveland police statement says officers responded to the shooting at a home in the city about 10:30 a.m. today. Police say the child was taken to a hospital where he died from his injury.

The names of the child and the father weren’t immediately released.

The police statement says preliminary information indicates the child obtained his 54-year-old father’s gun and shot himself. Police say they are continuing their investigation.

They say the officer was hired by the department in 1993.

