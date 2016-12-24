STAFF REPORT

NILES

Niles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this man who robbed Farmer's Bank, 2 S. Main Street, in downtown Niles at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect was seen walking in the downtown area before the robbery and ran towards the East Park bridge after, police said. The suspect was wearing light colored blue jeans and a dark hoodie with a blue pullover bearing an "87," possibly Aeropostale brand.

Police ask anyone who has seen or knows the suspect to call Detective Jim Robbins at 330-652-9944, ext 2132.