DELTA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania say a man working at a power plant has died after falling through an icy pond.

Calpine power plant spokesman Stu Widom says the man worked for a contractor building an addition to the plant in Peach Bottom Township, York County.

Authorities say he was working overnight when he crossed a road early today and stepped onto a frozen pond. They say he fell through the ice around 3 a.m.

Officials say a dive team recovered his body about 11 a.m.

The man has not been identified. Widom says he worked for Chicago Bridge and Iron.