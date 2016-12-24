HOWLAND

Chord of Appeals makes a melodic case for “that barbershop sound.”

Quartet members are Lana Opel of Johnson, lead; Kathy Grischow of Austintown, tenor; Sherry Mills of Bazetta, baritone; and Jo Ulery of Howland, bass.

The women sang with Square County Chorus of Sweet Adelines many years ago. That’s where they met; Grischow’s husband, Bob, was director. “He’s our fifth ear. He critiques us and gives us pointers,” Grischow said.

The group’s name evolved because Ulery worked, and continues on a part-time basis, as a clerk in Niles Municipal Court. The women found harmony as Chord of Appeals. They’ve been together about 15 years.

It’s clear that fun, friendship and a love of singing strings them together in a musical bond. Each has a different background, musically speaking.

