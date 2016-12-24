BOARDMAN — Township police arrested several people on shoplifting or theft charges Thursday.

Police said Jacob Harvey, 28, of East Palestine, took merchandise totaling $270 from Dillard’s, Sears and Pac Sun in the Southern Park Mall at 7401 Market St.

According to reports, police said John Tinney, 26, of Poland, took $380 worth of clothing from Kohl’s at 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Police accused Joey Seaman, 35, of Youngstown, of taking $410 worth of merchandise from Macy’s in the mall.

According to reports, police said Lavette Boone, 52, of Youngstown, took $430 worth of merchandise also from Macy’s. Boone had several outstanding warrants stemming from previous theft charges, police said.

All are scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here for arraignment Tuesday.