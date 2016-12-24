JOBS
Actress Carrie Fisher in critical condition after a cardiac episode on flight



Published: Fri, December 23, 2016 @ 5:26 p.m.

Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher was in critical condition today after suffering a cardiac episode during a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to emergency officials.

Fisher, 60, was rushed to the hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics shortly after noon, after her flight touched down at LAX.

A source who said they were not authorized to discuss the incident said the actress was in a lot of distress on the flight.

Fisher, who rose to stardom as Princess Leia, recently published an autobiography titled the "Princess Diarist," her eighth book.

She is the daughter of famous Hollywood couple Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.

