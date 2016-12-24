Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Three men who face charges after two separate search warrants were served within a week investigating cockfighting made court appearances Friday.

Rogelio Rojas Sr., 48, of Forest View Drive, pleaded not guilty through an interpreter to a charge of having farm animals within city limits, a misdemeanor.

Police and humane agents served a search warrant at his home Wednesday afternoon and found 30 roosters and devices used to train them to fight. On Dec. 15, police and humane agents also served a warrant at the Ives Street home of Rojas’ son, Rogelio Rojas Jr., 28, and arrested him and Luis Rodriguez, 30, of Youngstown, on drug charges after police found heroin and cocaine there.

Forty-five roosters were found at that home and several of those birds showed signs that they had been fighting. Steroids and razors were also found.

Rojas Jr. is in the Mahoning County jail; Rodriguez is free.

Read more about the case in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.