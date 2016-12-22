YOUNGSTOWN

When Maureen Donofrio, a Rayen Early College Middle School teacher, brought a bag of clothes for charity into her class, she never expected to inspire a schoolwide charity program.

Two years ago, Donofrio collected clothes she did not wear for donation and brought the bag into her class to see if any of her students wanted anything she was going to give away.

As students looked through the bag, Donofrio said her ears perked up to the word “gift.”

It appeared her students weren’t looking for themselves, but for their families instead.

The students’ generous attitudes sparked Donofrio’s interest to create a program fueled by donations for students to collect and distribute among one another.

Now, the program collects donations from not only teachers and students within the school but also from community members, too.

