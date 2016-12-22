YOUNGSTOWN

Santa Claus made some of his rounds early this year through the city, leaving presents and tears in his wake.

Tears of gratitude flowed today at each stop as officers with the police department’s Community Police Unit delivered toys that were donated earlier this month as part of the unit’s Fill A Cruiser event.

Children dove into the wrapping paper while parents cried. One parent, Brandy Shaw of North Belle Vista Avenue, could not talk as her children were unwrapping their gifts.

“I’m speechless,” Shaw said.

Besides the gifts children opened, some extras were left for parents so they will have something to give their kids Christmas morning.

Although most of those who were visited Thursday knew they would be getting some kind of help, they had no idea how much. But at the first stop of the day on Salt Springs Road, Ann Marino had no idea anyone was coming and burst into tears when Santa and several police officers came in bearing gifts.

“It’s a real surprise,” Marino said.

The officers also gave a bike to Madison, the daughter of Carrie Eckert, who had spent her own money on presents for the event because she wanted to help someone who was less fortunate than her.

When Madison delivered the presents to the Fill A Cruiser site, she saw a bicycle that she really liked, so the officers decided to give the bike to her as a thank you.

Eckert was stunned.

“She was just asking for a bike, too,” Eckert said while crying.

Eckert said she was trying to teach her daughter how Christmas is about forgiving, giving and sacrificing, and was pleased she used her own money to get toys.

Officers George Wallace and Shawna-Cie Ott helped organize the giveaway. They said they encounter people on their beats or get calls from social-service agencies or relatives of people who can use the help.

