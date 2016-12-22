CANFIELD

The Mill Creek MetroParks board this week OK’d $70,000 worth of 2017 compensation adjustments for a number of employees, many of whom recently have taken on new roles or responsibilities.

The adjustments follow approval over the last several months of raises for the park’s full-time employees, after several years under a wage freeze.

The MetroParks’ nonunion, Fraternal Order of Police, and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees workers received a

1 percent raise this year, and will receive 1.5 percent and 2 percent raises in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Aaron Young, executive director, credited the employees who are receiving additional salary adjustments with making the MetroParks more efficient.

“The adjustments are being funded or are made possible because of the very efficiency improvements made by these noted employees,” Young told The Vindicator. “It is their willingness and dedication to being more efficient with the public’s tax dollars that has allowed the organization to reduce its operating costs and improve the experience for park visitors, even with these modest adjustments.”

