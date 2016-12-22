YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 24 people including Christine Smith, 34, Salt Springs Road, on two counts of domestic violence. On Nov. 13, reports say officers were called about 3:05 a.m. to a home in the 1400 block of Salt Springs Road, where witnesses said Christine Smith, 34, became irate when they refused to drive her to Hillman Street and she attacked them. Smith was arrested and taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said on the way to the jail Smith continually hit her head against a divider in the cruiser and told an officer she was putting a price on his head.

The grand jury also indicted James Kalasky, 67, West Boulevard, Boardman, on violation of a protection order, extortion, two counts of telecommunications harassment, menacing by stalking and intimidation.

The grand jury also indicted Ronnie Edwards III, 24, Stiles Street, on veing a felon in possession of a firearm, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of heroin.