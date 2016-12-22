LIBERTY — Police are investigating a report of a gun sale gone awry outside the Rodeway Inn on Belmont Avenue shortly after midnight today.

A 22-year-old man said he had arranged to buy a handgun for $145, according to a police report. The 22-year-old man then got into a locked car with a man in a passenger seat, a woman in the driver's seat, and an infant in a backseat car seat. The 22-year-old man said that, instead of selling a gun, the people in the car tried to rob him as the man put a gun to his head.

According to the report, the 22-year-old man began to scream, causing the baby to cry. The woman reportedly told the 22-year-old man to get out of the car due to the noise.

The car then fled southbound, striking two other vehicles as the driver attempted to back up. Police had originally arrived at the motel to investigate a hit-skip accident.

Several witnesses told police they heard screaming. Based on a witness report, police are looking for a teal-colored car with license plate GWC-7112.