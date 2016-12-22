CAMPBELL

Council is reviewing legislation to eliminate the rank of lieutenant in the police department.

If council chooses to pass the ordinance after a third reading next month, the position between sergeant and police chief will be abolished through attrition, meaning the current lieutenant, Kevin Sferra, will not lose his rank.

Campbell President George Levendis said the change is a cost-savings measure. Lieutenants earn $21.87 hourly, and entry-level sergeants earn $19.49 hourly. Sergeants earn $21.14 hourly after the first year.

Additionally, council, at its meeting this week, tabled legislation which would have set the police chief’s pay at $50,500 a year.

Under a current ordinance, during the police chief’s first year, he or she earns $47,000 with a high-school diploma; $50,337 with a bachelor’s degree; and $53,675 with a master’s degree.

The city has not yet hired a new police chief since Mayor Nick Phillips fired former police Chief Drew Rauzan last month. Rauzan is in the process of appealing his termination through the civil service commission.

Council considered several other pieces of legislation, which will come up for final passage at the Jan. 4 regular meeting, including an ordinance to increase the yearly pay for the civil-service secretary from $500 to $750

Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the 2017 budget.

