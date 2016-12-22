JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

When she didn't pay cab for ride to court, she earned a new court date



Published: Wed, December 21, 2016 @ 2:24 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a suspect who allegedly refused to pay the taxi driver who drove her to court, according to a police report.

The cabdriver told police that Jah'najha Bowers, 20 of Akron, asked to be driven to Mahoning County Area Court at 8110 Market St. Bowers went inside to pay fines and upon returning to the cab, she reportedly told the driver she couldn't afford the $30 fare.

Bowers was arrested for theft, taken to the Boardman Police Department for booking and returned to Mahoning County Area Court for arraignment.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes