BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a suspect who allegedly refused to pay the taxi driver who drove her to court, according to a police report.

The cabdriver told police that Jah'najha Bowers, 20 of Akron, asked to be driven to Mahoning County Area Court at 8110 Market St. Bowers went inside to pay fines and upon returning to the cab, she reportedly told the driver she couldn't afford the $30 fare.

Bowers was arrested for theft, taken to the Boardman Police Department for booking and returned to Mahoning County Area Court for arraignment.