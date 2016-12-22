YOUNGSTOWN — For the second time in less than a week, police and humane agents have served a search warrant as part of a broader investigation of cockfighting.

Members of the vice squad, Community Police Unit and Animal Charity served the warrant this afternoon at a 1413 Forest View Drive. home on the East Side.

Unlike a warrant served Dec. 15 at an Ives Street home where police found roosters and heroin and cocaine, the owners of the Forest View Drive home were just cited for violating city housing codes prohibiting farm animals in the city.

About 30 roosters were found in a makeshift coop in the backyard that was covered with a tarp. It featured wooden floors and had straw and portable heaters inside.

The birds were taken to the Happy Trails Animal Farm sanctuary in Ravenna, as were the 45 birds seized during last week’s raid.

Detective Sgt. Pat Kelly said the warrant came as a result of the warrant served last week. Humane agents had also received complaints about both houses and the homeowner on Forest View Drive is related to one of the two men arrested last week on Ives Street.

