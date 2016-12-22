BOARDMAN

Santa Claus will be even more jolly and his belly larger than usual on Christmas Eve after eating all the cookies baked for him at the Cookies for Santa event at Boardman Park’s Lariccia Community Center.

About 100 parents, grandparents and children attended the 12th annual sold-out, hands-on event Wednesday at which each child was given four dollops of cookie dough to make the special snack to take home and set out for Santa on Christmas eve.

The would-be cookie bakers rolled out their dough and used cookie cutters, some with the help of their adult companions, and the cookies took form. Next, it was off to the baking station and then to the icing tables after which they were packed in boxes.

Elizabeth Rutana, 8, of Poland, who was waiting with her mother, Stacy Rutana and grandmother, Sue Bunish of Poland, for her cookies to bake, said she thought icing the cookies “would be the most fun.”

Shannon Williams of Boardman, formerly of Georgia, was there with her daughter, Shaelan, 11.

“It’s really close to Christmas... anything with sugar is good,” Shannon said.

Members of several area PANDA (Prevent And Neutralize Drug & Alcohol) abuse volunteers were at the event handing out supplies and helping in general.

Even the Grinch got into the act.

