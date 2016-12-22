WARREN

The Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District will re-advertise its job opening for director, which pays $68,000 to $75,000 per year, after Commissioner Dan Polivka raised questions about educational requirements and the committee that picked two finalists.

The district’s board of directors, consisting of the county commissioners from Trumbull and Geauga, met this week to iron out the details.

The district, whose headquarters is on Enterprise Drive Northwest, is a government agency that uses landfill fees to educate the public and run environmental programs, such as recycling centers.

After a closed meeting of about an hour, the board appointed Geauga County Commissioner Skip Claypool interim director after Bob Villers retires Dec. 31.

And it set a deadline of Jan. 13 to receive applications for Villers’ job. An attorney for the district, Gregory O’Brien, will notify the 14 people who applied the first time their original application can be used again if they wish.

Polivka “feels the position should be advertised again and that the hiring process should start over,” according to the minutes of the Thursday meeting/Christmas lunch in Burton.

