YOUNGSTOWN

For the second time in less than a week, police and humane agents have served a search warrant as part of a broader investigation of cockfighting.

Members of the vice squad, Community Police Unit and Animal Charity served the warrant at a 1413 Forest View Drive home on the East Side today.

Unlike a warrant served Dec. 15 at an Ives Street home where police found roosters, heroin and cocaine, the Forest View Drive homeowners were cited only for violating housing codes prohibiting farm animals in the city.

About 30 roosters were found in a makeshift coop covered with a tarp in the backyard. It had wooden floors with straw and portable heaters inside. A detective described it as one of the cleanest he has ever seen.

The birds were taken to Happy Trails animal sanctuary in Ravenna, as were the 45 birds seized in last week’s raid.

Detective Sgt. Pat Kelly said Wednesday’s warrant resulted from the warrant served last week. Humane agents also had received complaints about both houses and the homeowner on Forest View Drive is related to one of the two men arrested last week on Ives Street.

Police found in this home several devices commonly used to protect the beaks of the birds when they are being trained.

The birds put up quite a racket and had several police officers scrambling around the fenced-in yard to catch them. A couple flew high into nearby trees until they were coaxed down.

