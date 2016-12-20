YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State is reporting on its website that the school has sold out its allotment of tickets for the FCS national championship game on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas against James Madison.

Fans who still want to purchase tickets need to purchase them though the NCAA's website at www.ncaa.com/tickets/football/fcs.

According to that website, general admission tickets have already sold out but an online marketplace where fans can buy and sell tickets has been set up through that website.

Prices currently range from $60-$1,000 per ticket.