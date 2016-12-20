JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YSU says it has sold out its allotment of FCS title tickets



Published: Tue, December 20, 2016 @ 3:59 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State is reporting on its website that the school has sold out its allotment of tickets for the FCS national championship game on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas against James Madison.

Fans who still want to purchase tickets need to purchase them though the NCAA's website at www.ncaa.com/tickets/football/fcs.

According to that website, general admission tickets have already sold out but an online marketplace where fans can buy and sell tickets has been set up through that website.

Prices currently range from $60-$1,000 per ticket.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes