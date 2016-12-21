YOUNGSTOWN

“Insane.”

That’s how Youngstown State University bookstore manager Heather White described the demand for T-shirts commemorating the YSU football team’s trip to Frisco, Texas, to play in the national championship game.

Employees at the bookstore were busy stuffing T-shirts into shipping envelopes on Tuesday afternoon, when the first order of 360 shirts arrived.

The red shirts feature a YSU helmet. They read “2017 NCAA Division I Football Championship” and list the date and location of the title game.

Those shirts were spoken for before the bookstore received the delivery.

White said they will be receiving another 360 today. As of Tuesday, more than half of the second shipment had already been presold.

White anticipated placing new orders daily as long as the demand keeps up.

The Penguins will face James Madison University for the national title on Jan. 7. White said the game has generated a lot of excitement, which has increased traffic in the bookstore.

