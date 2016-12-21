YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown school board members approved two tax abatements and disapproved another at their Tuesday meeting.

The board disapproved a 100-percent tax abatement for Hallmark Student Housing with just one member, Ron Shadd, voting for it.

The board must agree to grant 100-percent tax abatements on economic-development projects.

The board approved a 75-percent tax abatement for 10 years for M.J. Joseph Developing Co. and a 75-percent, 10-year tax abatement for Fireline Inc. Board members Corrine Sanderson and Jerome Williams were absent.

City council approved those tax-abatements earlier this year.

Hallmark wants to build additional student housing along Lincoln Avenue on the Youngstown State University campus and develop retail along Fifth Avenue.

M.J. Joseph is owner of the trademarked “Chill-Can,” which allows a drink to be chilled in less than a minute, and which is to be manufactured on the city's East Side.

