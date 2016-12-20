GIRARD — A woman pleaded no contest today to violating the city’s vicious-dog ordinance.

Police charged Bobbie J. Poe, 33, of Girard with a minor misdemeanor after responding to a report Dec. 9 that Poe’s pit bull had attacked a neighbor’s dog. A judge found Poe guilty and fined her $70 plus court costs.

Girard’s vicious-dog ordinance prohibits keeping pit bull terriers and “any other type of vicious dogs.”

Animal-rights activists have pushed unsuccessfully for Girard City Council to drop the ban on pit bulls. The activists have argued dangerous dogs are not breed-specific.

Court records show Poe has been fined multiple times in 2013, 2014, 2015 and this year through municipal court for misdemeanor violations relating to her dogs, including improper confinement of dogs and dogs running at large.