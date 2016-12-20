JOBS
Uber blames glitch for Philadelphia woman’s $28,639 charge



Published: Tue, December 20, 2016 @ 10:41 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ride-hailing giant Uber is blaming a computer glitch for overcharging a “handful” of customers, including one Philadelphia woman whose bank blocked an attempt to charge her more than $28,000 for a ride.

Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2hVlyMB ) says that woman first said she got an email from Uber warning her that her financial information had been hacked. Six days later, Uber sent another email telling her that was wrong and that Uber’s engineering team was aware of the error and fixing it.

The San Francisco-based company says its engineers are working to ensure a similar glitch doesn’t happen again.

Uber says the woman’s bank was never charged the $28,639.14, but a hold for that amount was placed on her account.

