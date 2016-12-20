BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel and other senior German officials have laid white roses at the site of Monday’s attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

Merkel was joined by Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere, Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller at the site near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in central Berlin on Tuesday.

They spoke with police officers at the market then signed a book of condolences at the church.

Twelve people were killed in what authorities are treating as a terror attack.

Meanwhile, the head of Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office says he cannot rule out that suspects involved in the truck attack could still be at large.

Holger Muench told reporters Tuesday that authorities are still not positive the suspect they have in custody was the driver of the truck, that they have not yet found a pistol believed used to kill the truck’s passenger, and that it is not known overall how people were involved.

For those reasons, he says, we are “naturally on high alert and are investigating in all directions.”

He says six of the 12 people killed have been identified and are all Germans, but he does not yet know whether the other six are as well.