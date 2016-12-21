CLEVELAND

A prosecutor contends a judge’s decision to not send Martin Yavorcik to prison for his involvement in the Oakhill Renaissance Place corruption scandal “was highly inconsistent with similar sentences committed by other offenders for similar crimes.”

The sentence of five years’ probation for Yavorcik by Judge Janet R. Burnside of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, who oversaw the case, “was contrary to law and should be reversed,” wrote Matthew E. Meyer, an assistant county prosecutor, in a 30-page motion filed with the 8th District Court of Appeals in Cleveland.

Prosecutors wanted Judge Burnside to sentence Yavorcik, a failed 2008 independent candidate for Mahoning County prosecutor, to five to nine years in prison during his April 22 sentencing. His probation includes serving the first year on house arrest. He also had his law license suspended for the five years he is on probation.

In Monday’s motion, Meyer wrote: “Rather than give Yavorcik prison for trying to sell his elected office to criminals, the trial court gave Yavorcik even less than the proverbial ‘slap on the wrist’ when it sentenced him to community control sanctions.”

