YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said the apartment of a Wood Street couple who were each arrested early Monday morning for domestic violence was bloody and trashed.

Terri Hill, 52 and Willie Hill, 55, were each arrested about 7:35 a.m. after both said they had been fighting since a football game came on the previous evening.

Reports said the couple attacked each other with dishes and pliers. There was dried blood scattered throughout the apartment on the floors, walls and a shopping my cart, reports said.