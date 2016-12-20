JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police find bloody apartment after domestic arrests



Published: Tue, December 20, 2016 @ 9:44 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said the apartment of a Wood Street couple who were each arrested early Monday morning for domestic violence was bloody and trashed.

Terri Hill, 52 and Willie Hill, 55, were each arrested about 7:35 a.m. after both said they had been fighting since a football game came on the previous evening.

Reports said the couple attacked each other with dishes and pliers. There was dried blood scattered throughout the apartment on the floors, walls and a shopping my cart, reports said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes