YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a fire early today at a 117 S. Maryland Ave. home is an arson.

Crews were called about 5:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the first floor and firefighters managed to keep the flames from spreading. Reports said the fire started in a stairway.

The home was occupied, according to reports but no one was home. There was also a burst water line in the ceiling of the kitchen, reports said.

Damage is listed at $1,500. There were no injuries.