CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers appear poised to repeal a controversial law widely derided as the "bathroom bill" because it requires transgender people to use restrooms corresponding with the sex on their birth certificate in many public buildings.

As part of the deal, the Charlotte City Council voted Monday to repeal the local nondiscrimination ordinance that first prompted legislators the pass the state law.

Opposition to the state law, called HB2, cost the state hundreds of jobs, several high-profile sports events and perhaps Gov. Pat McCrory a second term.

The repeal would be a remarkable sign of cooperation for Democratic Gov.-elect Roy Cooper and the GOP-controlled legislature. Just last week, lawmakers called a special session and stripped Cooper of some of his authority when he takes office next month.

The council's move is contingent on North Carolina fully repealing HB2 by Dec. 31.