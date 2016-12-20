HARRISONBURG, VA. — James Madison University, Youngstown State University's opponent in the National Championship game, has suspended seven football players, according to the Harrisonburg Daily News-Record.

The school has made no announcement of the suspensions. The James Madison is set to play in the FCS national-championship game Jan. 7 against YSU in Frisco, Texas.

JMU coach Mike Houston told the Daily News-Record after the Dukes’ semifinal win Friday night at North Dakota State that linebacker Brandon Hereford, a junior from Glen Allen High who was Madison’s leading tackler during the regular season, and junior Terrence Alls, a Floridian who is the team’s second-leading receiver, were indefinitely suspended.

Houston did not give reasons for the suspensions and has declined additional comment.