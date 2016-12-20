YOUNGSTOWN — A Mayfield Avenue woman arrested Monday on a warrant for possession of cocaine had another cocaine charge added when corrections officers at the Mahoning County jail found cocaine in her coat.

Brandy Sue Raver, 32, was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Monday at West Marion and Overland avenues after she was found walking in the middle of the street, which is a violation of city ordinances. Reports said Raver gave police a false name and when they found out her real name they discovered she had a warrant.

When she was searched at the jail, reports said she had a crack pipe and a dose of crack cocaine, even though she told police on her way to the jail she had no drugs on her, reports said.