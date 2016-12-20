YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning Valley’s nonseasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped by 0.1 percent in November to 5.8 percent.

November 2015’s jobless rate was 5.9 percent.

During the month, Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties saw a drop of 700 in the number of unemployed, but the counties also saw a drop in the number of employed by 4,900, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The civilian labor force, or the sum of the unemployed and employed, dropped by 6,000, which is likely the reason for the slight drop in the Valley’s jobless rate year over year, JFS officials said.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in November, unchanged from October.

The U.S. unemployment rate declined by 0.3 percent to 4.6 percent in November.