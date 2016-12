BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BLACKMON, EDWARD EUGENE JR 5/27/1978 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Trafficking in Drugs

BOYD, NICOLETTE MARIE 5/7/1984 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Robbery



BROWN, DANA L 7/14/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Weapons While Under Disability

CENTENO, JOHNATHAN K 11/8/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Trafficking in Drugs

GRHIM, JERBRAIL WILLIAM SR 10/31/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

HILL, TERRI L 1/10/1964 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



HILL, WILLIE J JR 10/18/1961 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement



HORNBUCKLE, ROBERT A II 8/9/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Involuntary Manslaughter

JAMES, JESSICA RENEE 1/29/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

JENKINS, TRACY ANN 11/6/1968 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



KATHER, JACQUELINE A 4/15/1990 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property

POPE, PAUL ANTHONY III 1/29/1990 MILTON POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement



RAVER, BRANDY SUE 1/18/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

SEEKINS, MELISSA SUE 12/7/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

ZADAI, DAVID JAMES 1/10/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ARMES, ANGELINA 11/3/1985 10/15/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BLACK, KEITH LAMAR 3/28/1988 9/28/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



BUCHS, DAWN 11/3/1971 12/8/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BUTLER, CHARLES MICHAEL 12/18/1973 12/17/2016 BONDED OUT



FORTUNE, RICHARD PHILLIP 9/10/1981 4/30/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



GLENN, TASHAYLA M 8/14/1994 12/14/2016 BONDED OUT



GOMEZ, CALISTRO ARANDA 10/14/1972 12/17/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



HARDY, JAYJUANE LEONARD 6/29/1972 5/24/2016 TIME SERVED



HENRY, JUSTIN CHARLES 10/13/1989 9/9/2016 TIME SERVED



JAMESON, EAN MATTHEW 11/19/1997 12/16/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



JOHNSON, MATTHEW ANTHONY 11/29/1997 12/17/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



JOSEPH, TIARA C 11/26/1988 12/14/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



LITTLEJOHN, BRITTANY N 5/4/1989 12/19/2016 BONDED OUT

MACK, DARRL A JR 5/28/1997 12/7/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MAGUIRE, MICHAEL V 5/13/1982 12/8/2016 BONDED OUT



MAMAH, ISSAKA FARID 11/6/1994 11/20/2016 BONDED OUT



PARGO, CHARLES 3/3/1990 12/16/2016 NO CHARGES FILED



PIERCE, ALICIA CHARLOTTE 3/14/1985 5/15/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



PIERCE, DUSTIN A 5/21/1985 12/8/2016 BONDED OUT



RHODES, TRAVIS SHANE 1/18/1991 10/21/2016 TIME SERVED



STANLEY, LAVELLE ANTWON 8/24/1989 11/17/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



STJOHN, DAMIAN 9/26/1978 12/4/2016 TIME SERVED



WILFORD, MIRACLE DANEILLE 11/16/1997 12/4/2016 NO CHARGES FILED